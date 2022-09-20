49ers sign ex-Colts RB to active roster

The San Francisco 49ers made a roster move at running back on Tuesday in response to some of their injuries.

The Niners signed Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad. The team signed Mack to their practice squad last week after Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Bears.

In last week’s game against the Seahawks, rookie running back Tyrion Davis-Price suffered an ankle injury. Since they were down to two running backs on the active roster, the Niners promoted Mack.

San Francisco’s depth chart at running back now features Jeff Wilson, Jordan Mason and Mack.

Mack is a familiar name to NFL fans. The 26-year-old was a 4th-round pick by the Colts in 2017 out of South Florida. He rushed for 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2019 with Indianapolis. He tore his Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2020 season, and he only played in six games last season.

Mack will likely compete with Mason for touches behind Wilson.