Report: 49ers turned down 2nd-round pick for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers may have moved up in the NFL Draft to take Trey Lance, but that does not mean they didn’t value Jimmy Garoppolo highly. On the contrary, they valued him quite highly.

Reports all throughout the NFL offseason, and leading up to the draft, said that the New England Patriots were targeting Garoppolo for a potential trade.

How much did the Pats want their old QB back? According to one plugged-in reporter, they offered the Niners a second-round pick for Jimmy G.

NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller relayed on Twitter Monday some information from Seth Wickersham’s new book on the Patriots, “It’s Better to be Feared.”

In @SethWickersham’s book, he reports that the Patriots called the 49ers asking about Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade value on Day 1 of the draft. New England reportedly offered a 2nd; San Francisco wanted a 1st — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) October 27, 2021

According to the book, the Patriots’ offer of a second-round pick wasn’t enough for the Niners, who wanted a first-round pick in return.

The Patriots were hoping to call the trade even after the Niners gave them a second-round pick for Jimmy G in 2017.

The Niners’ price for Garoppolo was too high for New England, who decided to use their first-round pick on Mac Jones instead. The former Alabama quarterback has been pretty solid to start his career. Maybe they’re better off that the trade offer wasn’t accepted. And the Niners may be regretting the decision to demand more.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports