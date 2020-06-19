pixel 1
49ers WR Richie James out at least two months with wrist injury

by Steve DelVecchio

The San Francisco 49ers are losing wide receivers by the day.

On Thursday, news surfaced that dynamic playmaker Deebo Samuel suffered a fractured foot during a throwing session with teammates and could miss up to three months. He wasn’t the only Niners receiver to suffer a significant injury while training this offseason. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, receiver and kick returner Richie James Jr. broke a bone in his wrist recently and is expected to be out for two months.

James, a seventh-round pick in 2018, plays primarily on special teams for the 49ers. He was one of the most electric playmakers in college football at Middle Tennessee.

From a timing standpoint, things could be worse for San Francisco. While Samuel sounds like he is in danger of missing Week 1, he is not expected to miss a significant portion of the season if his rehab goes well. James should be recovered in time for the start of the regular season.

