Aaron Rodgers had funny comment about playing for 1 team

Aaron Rodgers’ future may be uncertain, but we can safely name one team he will not be playing for in 2023.

Rodgers took part in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, and Colt Knost of CBS Sports did not miss the opportunity to ask the Green Bay Packers quarterback if he had any announcements to make about his future. Rodgers did have one: he won’t be playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

#Packers Aaron Rodgers confirms: “I’m not going to San Fran.”pic.twitter.com/b3ykhQUWeX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 2, 2023

Not exactly breaking news, since the 49ers are ruling out veteran additions. That is probably precisely why Rodgers felt comfortable cracking the joke.

Rodgers has not even officially decided whether or not he will play next year. If he does, we do not know where, as there are hints of unhappiness with Green Bay and trade rumors are growing more frequent.

Rodgers has been most prominently linked with one other team, but no resolution appears imminent.