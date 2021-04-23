Aaron Rodgers gave ‘Jeopardy!’ noticeable ratings boost

Aaron Rodgers’ 10-show tenure as a guest host on “Jeopardy!” translated to a ratings boost for the popular quiz show.

TV News Check reported this week that Rodgers helped the show become the No. 1 program on the syndication chart in the session ending April 11. They say Jeopardy got a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national Nielsen rating, which was its highest mark in a month. That was 14 percent higher than the week before.

Rodgers’ first week of shows aired from April 5-9. His second week was April 12-16. He followed Dr. Mehmet Oz as the guest host.

Jeopardy is trying out various guest hosts as they look to find the permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek, who died in November.

Even though he is the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers and reigning NFL MVP, Rodgers has a plan for doing both if he gets picked to be the show’s full-time host.