Aaron Rodgers loses longtime sponsor over vaccine statements

Aaron Rodgers’ vaccine stance has cost him at least one longtime sponsor.

In a joint statement, Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health said it would end its relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers has been a spokesperson for the organization since 2012.

While no explicit reason was given, Prevea’s statement pointedly says the group remains committed to “encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”

An announcement from Prevea Health and Aaron Rodgers regarding their partnership. pic.twitter.com/TEesvDBl3T — Prevea Health (@Prevea) November 6, 2021

The announcement comes one day after Rodgers did a lengthy interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” explaining his decision not to get vaccinated, criticizing a “woke mob” for going after his vaccination status. Rodgers also made a number of statements that are counter to the mainstream views regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine. His comments were enough to make a partnership with a health care organization that actively promotes vaccination an untenable one.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports