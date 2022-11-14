Aaron Rodgers yells at Matt LaFleur after bad playcall

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lost his temper with coach Matt LaFleur late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rodgers could be seen angrily yelling at LaFleur as he went to the sideline following a third down play with 30 seconds left in the fourth. The Packers had dialed up a pass on 3rd and 1 from their own 42, and an incompletion meant the Cowboys would get the ball with about 20 seconds to go.

Aaron Rodgers shows frustration towards Matt LaFleur after the third-down play call. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/hCg0fe9wF2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022

Rodgers seemed upset that the Packers had not run the ball, which would have at least forced Dallas to use one of its three remaining timeouts. If that was the issue, it did not end up mattering, as the game wound up going to overtime anyway.

Rodgers’ relationship with his coach is always under some scrutiny, especially with the Packers sitting at 3-6. After all, they have not necessarily been on the same page at times this season. This just seemed to be a little bit of frustration in the heat of the moment with what Rodgers felt was an unhelpful playcall.