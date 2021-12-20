Report addresses Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley breakup rumors

Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have a relationship that progressed very quickly, but there has been some speculation recently that the engaged couple may have split. Those rumors are apparently unfounded.

Rodgers turned 38 on Dec. 2, and he was spotted out celebrating without Woodley. The two obviously lead very busy lives, so that doesn’t mean a whole lot. Woodley also did not acknowledge Rodgers’ birthday on social media. A source close to Woodley told People that also meant nothing.

“Shailene and Aaron are still together. It’s not odd they don’t post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things,” the insider said.

Rodgers and Woodley haven’t exactly hidden their relationship, so it’s possible things have just gone quiet recently because of their careers. The Green Bay Packers have an NFC-best 11-3 record after Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens and have already clinched the NFC North division. Rodgers has been trying to manage a foot injury as well.

We heard from Woodley last month when she went off on a report about Rodgers and his COVID quarantine.

Woodley and Rodgers began dating near the start of the pandemic last year and were engaged shortly after. They certainly have not been opposed to PDA, which we saw when they spent time together in Hawaii.

Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0