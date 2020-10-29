Adam Gase downplays revenge factor for Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell will get to face the New York Jets on Sunday less than three weeks after they released him. That could lead to a big revenge game for the star running back, but Adam Gase does not think that will serve as motivation for Bell — or so he says.

ESPN’s Damien Woody predicted this week that Bell is “going to be fired up” to face the Jets and will want to humiliate his former coach.

“Oh, man, he’s going to be looking to embarrass — embarrass — Adam Gase and the Jets,” Woody said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I’m sure Le’Veon has friends on the team, but it’s not about the players. It’s about embarrassing Adam Gase. So, yeah, I think he’s going to be highly motivated.”

Gase disagrees. He thinks Bell will only be motivated to help the Kansas City Chiefs win.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be worried about just winning a game, period,” Gase said. “That’s what most players are worried about. They’re worried about, ‘Hey, what do I have to do this week to help my team win?’ So, I’m sure that’s what he’s going to be worried about doing.”

That would probably be true if Bell left New York on good terms, but that’s hardly what happened. There were indications from the time Bell signed with the Jets that Gase did not agree with the move. Bell then aired his frustrations with the team on social media on more than one occasion.

The Jets still owe Bell around $4 million this season, so they’re basically paying him to play against them on Sunday. Don’t be surprised if Andy Reid gives Bell some opportunities to show up his former team.