Adrian Peterson’s father upset that 1 notable team did not show interest in son

It is not quite an Odell Beckham Sr., but Nelson Peterson is not happy about recent events that transpired with his son.

Nelson, the father of former MVP Adrian Peterson, told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press this week that he was disappointed that the Minnesota Vikings failed to show interest in Adrian.

“That’s disappointing to me,” said Nelson. “He never heard anything from the Vikings, and you go in and bring in a guy Adrian beat out in Detroit.”

Nelson is referring to running back Kerryon Johnson, whom the Vikings just brought in for a workout. Johnson was teammates with Adrian on the Lions in 2020 and lost out the starting job to him.

Adrian was one of the greatest players in Vikings history but is now 36 years old. Minnesota also has a capable backup in Alexander Mattison whom they can turn to during Dalvin Cook’s absence. Thus, it makes sense for them to work out the 24-year-old Johnson over Adrian as they are not desperate for depth. The same cannot be said of the Tennessee Titans, who briefly signed then waived Adrian after the Derrick Henry injury. Nor can it be said for the Seattle Seahawks, the team that just signed Adrian. They have struggled to replace Chris Carson, who is out for the year, due to the ineffectiveness of Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.

After playing for the Vikings from 2007 to 2016, Adrian already experienced an emotional return to Minnesota as an opponent. But Nelson sounds upset that there was zero interest on the Vikings’ part in actually having Adrian return to their team.

