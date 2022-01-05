AJ Brown has vulgar message for disgruntled fantasy owner

AJ Brown carried many of his fantasy owners to the title game with a dominant performance in his return from a chest injury two weeks ago. The star wide receiver had a much quieter day last Sunday, and that left some of those same fantasy owners quite frustrated. Brown doesn’t want to hear it.

Brown caught just two passes for 41 yards in the Tennessee Titans’ blowout win over the Miami Dolphins. He simply wasn’t needed in a 34-3 game that the Titans dominated from the start. On Tuesday, Brown shared some photos on Instagram of him and quarterback Ryan Tannehill and captioned them, “Wouldn’t be me without big bro.” One of his followers commented saying he lost his fantasy championship because Brown only had two receptions.

Brown made it clear that he does not care. Here was his response:

AJ Brown does not care about your fantasy team (via @TitansPod) pic.twitter.com/U8u6zwQldq — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) January 5, 2022

This isn’t the first time we have seen a star player tell a fan off over fantasy football. Some players seem to enjoy that aspect of today’s game, whereas others get annoyed. Brown was obviously right to not care about his stat line in a game his team won. He’s more focused on trying to help the Titans capture the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports