 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 6, 2023

Packers RB asks fans to evaluate his golf swing

May 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read

AJ Dillon playing golf

AJ Dillon has taken up a new hobby, and the Green Bay Packers running back is asking fans to help him get better at it.

Dillon shared a video on Twitter Friday that showed him hitting a drive on a golf course. He asked fans to “coach me up” and said it was his first time ever being on a course. The former Boston College star also asked for suggestions on what “golf swag” he should buy.

For someone who had never previously played a proper round of golf, that swing was not all that bad. Dillon’s setup looked like any other decent golfer’s. Things got a bit rough when the swing began, but it sounded like he made solid contact.

This was probably the best feedback Dillon got in terms of what he needs to work on:

Charles Barkley has played a ton of golf, and we all know what a disaster that swing has been through the years. With a few lessons and some practice, Dillon should be draining birdies in no time.

Article Tags

AJ Dillon
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus