Packers RB asks fans to evaluate his golf swing

AJ Dillon has taken up a new hobby, and the Green Bay Packers running back is asking fans to help him get better at it.

Dillon shared a video on Twitter Friday that showed him hitting a drive on a golf course. He asked fans to “coach me up” and said it was his first time ever being on a course. The former Boston College star also asked for suggestions on what “golf swag” he should buy.

Coach me up…. (This was my first time ever on the course) – also what golf swag do I need? Drop the brands below. I saw some people with cool covers for their individual clubs! #Beginner pic.twitter.com/2fWnaio3Sz — AJ Dillon (@ajdillon7) May 5, 2023

For someone who had never previously played a proper round of golf, that swing was not all that bad. Dillon’s setup looked like any other decent golfer’s. Things got a bit rough when the swing began, but it sounded like he made solid contact.

This was probably the best feedback Dillon got in terms of what he needs to work on:

He needs to get those hands higher in the backswing and then finish with his weight on his front leg. He stays very flat footed on his back foot in the follow through, which can leave the face open and create contact issues — Shauheen Nakhjavani (@shkeengolf) May 5, 2023

Charles Barkley has played a ton of golf, and we all know what a disaster that swing has been through the years. With a few lessons and some practice, Dillon should be draining birdies in no time.