Raiders agree to sign notable veteran running back

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a veteran running back to add some extra depth to their backfield.

The Raiders have agreed to a contract with former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, according to Jordan Schulz of Bleacher Report. The 25-year-old was Minnesota’s leading rusher last year.

BREAKING: Free agent RB Alexander Mattison is signing with the #Raiders, sources tell @BleacherReport. Still just 25 years old, Mattison had 17 TDs in five seasons with the #Vikings. pic.twitter.com/EZ4Tq9Q5aR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 18, 2024

Mattison served as Dalvin Cook’s backup for several years before getting his chance as the lead back in 2023. While he managed 700 rushing yards on 180 carries, he failed to find the end zone, and the Vikings opted to cut him at the end of the season.

The Raiders need help in the backfield after Josh Jacobs left for Green Bay. Zamir White is the top in-house option and will probably get a look, but Mattison could operate out of a committee or even take the job for himself if he impresses.