Raiders agree to sign notable veteran running back

March 18, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in a veteran running back to add some extra depth to their backfield.

The Raiders have agreed to a contract with former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, according to Jordan Schulz of Bleacher Report. The 25-year-old was Minnesota’s leading rusher last year.

Mattison served as Dalvin Cook’s backup for several years before getting his chance as the lead back in 2023. While he managed 700 rushing yards on 180 carries, he failed to find the end zone, and the Vikings opted to cut him at the end of the season.

The Raiders need help in the backfield after Josh Jacobs left for Green Bay. Zamir White is the top in-house option and will probably get a look, but Mattison could operate out of a committee or even take the job for himself if he impresses.

