Vikings plan to cut leading rusher

The Minnesota Vikings are planning to cut their leading rushing for the second year in a row.

Last offseason, the Vikings cut Dalvin Cook, who had led the team with 1,173 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns in 2022. This offseason, the team plans to cut running back Alexander Mattison, who led the team with 700 rushing yards in 2023.

Vikings informed RB Alexander Mattison today that they are releasing him, per source. Mattison took over last season for Dalvin Cook and ran for 700 yards and caught 30 passes. Now he becomes a free agent again, like last year when he signed a two-year deal with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/ez5fvvqGxn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024

Mattison had signed a 2-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings last year. He had a base salary of $3.3 million for 2024, and will count for $4 million against the salary cap in 2024.

The Vikings may feel comfortable eating that amount in order to get an upgrade at the position. There should be several top running backs available this offseason. Additionally, former 5th-round pick Ty Chandler looked good when he received an opportunity late last season. Chandler rushed for 461 yards last season and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

Whether they sign a running back or go with Chandler, it’s very clear the Vikings did not feel Mattison was good enough last season to warrant bringing back in 2024. Mattison oddly failed to rush for a touchdown in 180 carries over 16 games. He had largely been replaced in the lineup late in the season.