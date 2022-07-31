Andy Reid had difficult conversation with Chiefs Pro Bowler

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has had a long and successful career in the NFL. Part of that is certainly down to being able to be honest with his players, even if it is not what they might want to hear.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark revealed he had made key lifestyle changes during the offseason, including giving up alcohol and changing his diet to lose weight. One catalyst for the changes, Clark said, was an honest talk after the 2021 season where Reid told him that he had failed to meet expectations that season.

Clark signed a huge contract with Kansas City prior to the 2019 season, and he did make the Pro Bowl in 2021. However, he collected just 4.5 sacks, the lowest total of his career with the exception of his rookie campaign. By his own standards, it simply was not good enough.

Reid clearly has a lot of respect and influence over his players. Clark could have blown off Reid’s warning, though it probably would not have helped him. It can’t hurt that the coach has a great sense of humor, too.