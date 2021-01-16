 Skip to main content
Anthony Miller, CJ Gardner-Johnson fined for playoff incident

January 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Anthony Miller ejection

Unsurprisingly, Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller and New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have both been fined for their confrontation in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.

Miller, who was ejected from the game for going after Gardner-Johnson, received an $8,589 fine for unnecessary roughness. Gardner-Johnson got the larger fine despite not being ejected, getting an even $15,000.

Gardner-Johnson is definitely an agitator, and he probably won’t regret earning this fine. It did get Miller ejected from the game, after all.

As for Miller, the fine may actually be less damaging than the postgame reaction his coach had to his lack of discipline.

