Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side.

Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.

“The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others,” Brown wrote.

While he said “discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people,” Brown also spoke about the importance of free speech. You can read the full statement below:

Brown released the statement after two star athletes announced they have parted ways with Donda Sports. West has also lost his deals with Adidas and other major corporations.

West has been criticized after his inflammatory tweets about “Jewish people” earlier this month. He has since doubled down on his stance in interviews.