Antonio Brown, Bucs working towards agreement

Antonio Brown’s NFL suspension is set to end soon, and he could reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown is set to visit with the Bucs on Saturday, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported on Friday. Wilson said both sides are “highly motivated” to reach an agreement.

Veteran free agent Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, according to league sources. Both sides are highly motivated to reach an agreement. This move, once finalized, would reunite Brown with his friend and former teammate Tom Brady — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 23, 2020

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are working towards a deal, though he says the Seahawks are still in the mix.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Tom Brady was pushing the Bucs for the move.

Brown, 32, was one of the top receivers in the NFL from 2013-2018. He spent the first part of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before pushing his way out last year. He got traded to the Raiders, who had enough of him and cut him. The Patriots signed him but then cut him too due to his behavior amid some serious legal issues. He was suspended this season through Week 8 as punishment from the league.

Brady was said to be upset at the time about the Patriots cutting Brown. The veteran quarterback was practicing hard with Brown and knows how good of a weapon the receiver is and wants him on his team. It’s no surprise that Brady is pushing for the signing. He even supposedly told teams in free agency that he wanted them to get Brown. And if Brown’s past behavior is any indication, he wants to team with Tom too.