Antonio Brown spotted sitting courtside at NBA game after meltdown

Antonio Brown is definitely not keeping a low profile after the spectacle that he created over the weekend.

The controversial receiver was seen sitting courtside at Barclays Center for Monday’s NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. The local broadcast on YES Network aired footage in the third quarter of Brown in his seat wearing sunglasses.

Antonio Brown pulled up the Nets game 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVVAwhVWq0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 4, 2022

Brown’s public appearance comes just one day after his meltdown for the history books against the New York Jets on Sunday (video here). While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Brown is finished on their team, he is still currently under contract for one notable reason.

Interestingly enough, Barclays Center is less than 15 miles from MetLife Stadium, where Brown’s meltdown took place. There were some rumors about Brown’s whereabouts after the episode, but it appears that he has remained in the New York area for the time being.