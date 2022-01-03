Did Antonio Brown take an Uber to airport after ditching Bucs midgame?

There is conflicting information regarding one of the more humorous aspects of Antonio Brown’s unfortunate meltdown on Sunday.

Brown quit on his Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter of their 28-24 win over the New York Jets in Week 17. Brown reportedly refused to enter the game twice, leading Bruce Arians to bench Brown. Brown responded by stripping off his uniform and making a grand exit from the game (video here).

Since Brown quit on his team midgame, he found his own way home from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. A photo went viral that showed Brown outside the stadium while the game was going on. The receiver was dressed in street clothes and had a suitcase next to him. He was on his phone, as if he were trying to flag a ride.

Jay Glazer reported on FOX’s postgame show that Brown tried to catch an Uber ride out of the game but couldn’t, so the police helped him out.

However, a personal driver named Danny Chalet who works for several Giants and Jets players, claimed on Instagram that he picked up Brown.

Antonio Brown has been picked up from MetLife and is in the city with NYC driver Danny Chalet (IG Dannyboyhustlehard) pic.twitter.com/VXhdNNkpYp — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) January 2, 2022

FOX announcer Chris Myers also reported he was told by security that Brown got a police escort from the stadium to the airport to fly home.

Brown seemed to be oblivious after the game to how terrible he looked publicly for his antics.

He did make for some good memes though.

