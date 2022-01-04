 Skip to main content
Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

January 3, 2022
by Grey Papke

Antonio Brown smiling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially.

The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver’s bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

The NFL has a wide array of designations for releases. The Buccaneers may be trying to find a route that allows them to get rid of Brown at the lowest possible cost with cap penalties and salary factored in. The public nature of what happened may also be a factor in why the Buccaneers are seeking a unique designation.

Coach Bruce Arians’ postgame statement about Brown’s future is not an official designation. The sentiment stands, and Brown’s departure is simply a matter of how and when, not if.

Photo: Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

