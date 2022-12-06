 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 6, 2022

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

December 6, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Baker Mayfield warming up

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the plan is for Mayfield to fly to L.A. on Tuesday night and possibly play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay believe in Mayfield’s talent, according to Schefter. They also will receive a compensatory draft pick if Mayfield signs elsewhere when he becomes a free agent after the season.

The Rams recently placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. They remain committed to him over the long term, but they likely will shut him down for the season since they are 3-9 and out of the postseason race.

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is also dealing with a neck injury, so Mayfield should have an opportunity to start. That could serve as an audition for him as he tries to convince teams that he is still capable of being a starter in the NFL. It is also possible that the Rams could bring him back as a backup next season.

Mayfield threw for 1,313 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 7 games with the Panthers.

Article Tags

Baker MayfieldLos Angeles Rams
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus