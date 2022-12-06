Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions.

Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the plan is for Mayfield to fly to L.A. on Tuesday night and possibly play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay believe in Mayfield’s talent, according to Schefter. They also will receive a compensatory draft pick if Mayfield signs elsewhere when he becomes a free agent after the season.

Some of why the Rams claimed Baker Mayfield: They believe in his talent. They need a QB with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season and John Wolford dealing with a neck injury. And if Mayfield signs elsewhere this off-season, the Rams could get back a compensatory draft pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

The Rams recently placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. They remain committed to him over the long term, but they likely will shut him down for the season since they are 3-9 and out of the postseason race.

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford is also dealing with a neck injury, so Mayfield should have an opportunity to start. That could serve as an audition for him as he tries to convince teams that he is still capable of being a starter in the NFL. It is also possible that the Rams could bring him back as a backup next season.

Mayfield threw for 1,313 passing yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 7 games with the Panthers.