John Beam’s former player was so emotional after making big play

Chicago Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright had good reason for being emotional after nabbing an interception in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright picked off Vikings QB JJ McCarthy in the end zone at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, and dropped to a knee in the back of the end zone afterward. He was mobbed by teammates, but did not appear to be celebrating, instead keeping his head bowed.

The likely reason for this is that Wright spent one year at Laney College playing for coach John Beam of “Last Chance U” fame. Beam was shot and killed on campus earlier this week.

Powerful: Bears CB Nahshon Wright was extremely emotional after picking off JJ McCarthy.



His former coach, John Beam, was tragically killed this week.



What a special moment

Wright had paid tribute to Beam on social media after the coach’s death.

My heart aches so much right now. Beam is the most down to earth person I’ve ever meet when my father was shot and killed he came and knocked on my door and got me and my younger brother out of bed and the rest is history. I’m glad I was able to speak with you one last time… pic.twitter.com/Z5NziziKcV — Nahshon Wright (@nahwrig) November 15, 2025

The pick was Wright’s fourth of the season, and clearly one of the most meaningful. He got a big hug from Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris when he returned to the sideline.

Cool moment on the sideline between Nahshon Wright and Al Harris after Wright's interception

Wright played for Beam for one season in 2018 before transferring to Oregon State. He was a third-round draft pick in 2021, and is in his first season with the Bears. He is having his best season and has even played his way into a starting job for the first time in his NFL career.