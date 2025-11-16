Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

John Beam’s former player was so emotional after making big play

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Nahshon Wright emotional after an interception

Chicago Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright had good reason for being emotional after nabbing an interception in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wright picked off Vikings QB JJ McCarthy in the end zone at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, and dropped to a knee in the back of the end zone afterward. He was mobbed by teammates, but did not appear to be celebrating, instead keeping his head bowed.

The likely reason for this is that Wright spent one year at Laney College playing for coach John Beam of “Last Chance U” fame. Beam was shot and killed on campus earlier this week.

Wright had paid tribute to Beam on social media after the coach’s death.

The pick was Wright’s fourth of the season, and clearly one of the most meaningful. He got a big hug from Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris when he returned to the sideline.

Wright played for Beam for one season in 2018 before transferring to Oregon State. He was a third-round draft pick in 2021, and is in his first season with the Bears. He is having his best season and has even played his way into a starting job for the first time in his NFL career.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App