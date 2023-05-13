Bears GM has telling comment about passing on Jalen Carter

The Chicago Bears were one of the teams that had the opportunity to take Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter in the first round of the NFL Draft. Instead, they moved back one spot by trading with the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected Carter with the No. 9 pick.

Bears GM Ryan Poles offered some significant insight into the team’s decision to pass on Carter, who was the subject of off-field concerns in the lead-up to the draft.

Poles essentially admitted that he had concerns about Carter fitting with the culture the team is trying to build. He added that the Eagles’ more established culture was a better landing spot for Carter.

“I will say that our culture is important. I’ll say that we know where our roster is right now and what it can handle and what it can’t handle, and think that’s part of being intelligent in this space,” Poles said on 670 The Score’s “Bernstein & Holmes Show,” via Mark Grote of WSCR. “I’m happy with the decision we made, and specifically on Jalen, I think he went to a fantastic place that has their cement dried, and their foundation is what it is with a ton of leaders.”

In other words, the Bears are still a young team trying to forge its own identity. The Eagles are a Super Bowl team, and their strong veteran leaders will help Carter adjust to the NFL in a way Poles felt the Bears could not.

Poles’ admission is an honest one. Carter was involved in a fatal car accident prior to the draft. He raised further eyebrows with a poor pro day showing. The Bears certainly appeared to do their homework on Carter, so this decision was not taken lightly.

The Eagles were high on Carter all along, and it might work out well for them. Even if it does, it sounds unlikely that Poles will regret the decision to pass on him.