Packers’ Romeo Doubs commits huge blunder in final minutes vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears stayed alive on Saturday thanks to an ill-timed error from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

The Bears kicked a field goal to get within 16-9 of the Packers with under two minutes to play at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The home team took a gamble with an onside kick, and it paid off big time.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos squibbed the ball right into the hands of Doubs, who could have virtually sealed the game with a safe grab. But the ball took an awkward bounce and eluded Doubs. Chicago cornerback Josh Blackwell secured the ball in the dogpile, which gave the Bears possession right at midfield.

Bears recover the onside kick 👀👀



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/gabjYXsJXB — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Doubs had been having a terrific game up to that point. He had caught the Packers’ only touchdown of the contest, tallying five catches for 84 yards.

The Bears made sure not to waste the blessing from the football gods. Facing 4th-and-4 with about 30 seconds left, Caleb Williams found undrafted rookie receiver Jahdae Walker for a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

CALEB WILLIAMS TD TO JAHDAE WALKER



GBvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/BWav3hisrZ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Santos converted on the extra point to tie the score at 16 and send the game into overtime.

Doubs’ miscue proved to be the beginning of the end for the Packers. The Bears walked them off in overtime via an incredible touchdown grab made by wide receiver DJ Moore.