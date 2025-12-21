Jordan Love leaves game after taking controversial helmet-to-helmet hit

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love exited Saturday’s game in the second quarter after taking a vicious hit from Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker.

Love entered concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Booker sent him to the ground at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Love winced as he fell to the grass, grabbing his helmet in apparent discomfort.

Jordan Love lowered his head. Hope he's alright but not sure what Austin Booker can do here

pic.twitter.com/rYMisSPM31 — Dave (@davebfr) December 21, 2025

Booker was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which cost the Bears 15 yards. The ruling drew controversy as Love appeared to lower his helmet as Booker came rushing toward him.

Some fans argued that Booker should not have been penalized, given Love arguably placed himself in a vulnerable position with his lowered helmet.

Love was soon ruled out of the game with a concussion. The team announced the news at the beginning of the second half. His night ended with an 8/13 passing clip for 77 yards. Backup quarterback Malik Willis came in to replace him.