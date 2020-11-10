Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID list, in danger of missing Week 10

Ben Roethlisberger could potentially miss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as it was announced on Tuesday that he and several other players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Steelers tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday, and Roethlisberger and three others have now joined him. While Roethlisberger has not tested positive, he has been deemed a high-risk contact and must isolate for five days. If you include Tuesday, that means he could potentially be eligible to return on Sunday if he tests negative for COVID-19 every day for the remainder of the week.

Roethlisberger was not a lock to play this week even before being placed on the COVID-19 list. He injured both knees during Sunday’s comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, though Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that there is “cautious optimism” he will be ready to face the Bengals.

Roethlisberger has bounced back quickly for the undefeated Steelers despite missing almost the entire 2019 season with an elbow injury. The 38-year-old has thrown for 1,934 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games.