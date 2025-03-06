Report reveals Bengals’ stance on Tee Higgins trade

The Cincinnati Bengals have used the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, and want to sign the wide receiver to a long-term deal. That has not stopped lingering rumors that the team might be tempted into trading Higgins if progress is not made in negotiations.

Multiple teams have reached out to the Bengals about possibly trading for Higgins, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. However, the Bengals have informed those teams that Higgins is not available, and the team’s sole focus is on a contract extension.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It is theoretically possible that the Bengals could change their stance if contract talks do not go well. The Bengals’ situation is also complicated by the need for a long-term deal with Ja’Marr Chase, which will come with a massive financial commitment.

There is the lingering risk that Higgins’ frustration with a second consecutive franchise tag also escalates. The wide receiver could see his future elsewhere, but the two sides appear to be in mutual agreement right now that a long-term contract is their primary goal.

Higgins tallied 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in just 12 games last season. He is certainly good enough to be a No. 1 receiver for certain teams, and as long as there remains uncertainty over his long-term future in Cincinnati, rival teams will be monitoring his situation.