Bill Belichick wears double mask protection during Patriots-Chiefs game

Bill Belichick appeared to be seeking extra protection while coaching his New England Patriots during Monday night’s game in Kansas City.

The Patriots head coach was seen wearing two face coverings early in the game. He appeared to have an N95-type mask on as his first layer. Then he seemed to have one of those neck “gaiter” items pulled over his mask.

Belichick with the double mask coverage for tonight's game! pic.twitter.com/XJTMGEEB1N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 5, 2020

Belichick has had weeks to prep for Rona and has countered with the double mask. Checkmate pic.twitter.com/04rqdHxKuQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 5, 2020

The Patriots lost quarterback Cam Newton for Week 4 due to a positive COVID-19 test. They have been taking even more precautions since then and flew to Kansas City in two separate planes.

The NFL has been fining coaches who do not wear masks during games. Belichick will not be subjected to such penalties with the way he is doing it. And compare what he did to this coach.