Bill Belichick has amazing viral take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

September 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bill Belichick during a Patriots game

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about the relationship status of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is the big thing in the NFL right now, and not even Bill Belichick is immune.

The New England Patriots coach was asked to weigh in on the (potentially) blossoming romance in an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and his take did not disappoint.

“I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” Belichick said.

Yes, Belichick has his finger on the cultural pulse. Remember, he has paid at least some attention to Swift’s career, so maybe this should not come as that much of a shock.

Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s Chiefs game was the talk of the NFL world. Even Belichick could not possibly have missed it.

