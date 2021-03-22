Bills planning to talk Josh Allen contract extension after draft

Josh Allen is still under contract with the Buffalo Bills for a bargain price next season, and they have an option for him in 2022. But the team wants to keep its franchise quarterback for much longer and will start talking about an extension with him this offseason.

ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques reported during the week that Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team will talk with Allen about an extension. Beane said their talks could come in May or during the summer.

Brandon Beane said the Bills will talk with Josh Allen about a contract extension "sometime in May, possibly the summer" Wants to get through the draft and free agency first — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 18, 2021

Allen has shown improvement in every season during his pro career, but he took things to another level last season. The 24-year-old passed for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions while leading the Bills to a 13-3 season. He also rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game.

Many of those who watched Allen play last season believe the young QB is in the early parts of a special career. Even one Bills legend feels that way.

A report in January said the Bills were planning to give Allen a “massive” contract extension. For some context, Patrick Mahomes, who was drafted a year before Allen, got a 10-year, $450 million contract from Kansas City last offseason.