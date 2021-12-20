Bradley Chubb gets away with disgraceful late hit against Bengals

The officials in Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals-Denver Broncos game somehow missed a blatant late hit by Bradley Chubb.

Cincinnati had the ball up 3-0 late in the first quarter and had a 2nd-and-5. Joe Burrow dumped off a pass to Drew Sample, who was tackled for a gain of two.

Well after Sample was already tackled and down, Chubb dove in and hit Sample.

this is disgraceful by Bradley Chubb pic.twitter.com/Cl7eRcbMmS — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 19, 2021

No penalty was called despite the late hit happening right in front of one of the officials. The officials threw a flag initially but decided there was no infraction. Maybe they were evaluating the type of tackle used to take down Sample instead of focusing on the late hit by Chubb, which was a clear violation.

Cincinnati ended up winning the game 15-10 to improve to 8-6. Denver has dropped to 7-7.