Bradley Chubb and Garrett Bolles have major confrontation at Broncos camp

Training camp scuffles between the offense and defense aren’t particularly unusual within the NFL, but Saturday’s standoff between two Denver Broncos standouts seemed more heated than usual.

Broncos defensive lineman Bradley Chubb and stalwart offensive lineman Garrett Bolles were furious with each other, though it was unclear what sparked it. The two players had to be separated, and Bolles was so angry that he threw his helmet and stormed off the field.

We have a fight at Broncos camp. Bradley Chubb and Garett Bolles are STEAMING mad at each other. Still jawing some two minutes after it was broken up. Two of Denver’s best players going at it. #9sports — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) August 7, 2021

Chubb just came over and tried to keep it going. Bolles was all for it, but offensive line came over and grabbed him. Even Drew Lock said something. Been covering camp for 10 years and that’s probably the most mad I’ve seen two high profile teammates at each other. #9sports — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) August 7, 2021

Bolles just chucked his helmet and headed into the facility. He is irate. #9sports — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) August 7, 2021

Bolles was angry enough that multiple coaches had to go into the facility over a period of roughly a half hour to speak with him. He ultimately returned to practice and appeared to make amends with Chubb.

And some resolution: During a water break Garett Bolles approaches Denver’s linebackers and appears to apologize to Bradley Chubb. Taps him on the shoulder and heads back to offensive group. #9sports — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) August 7, 2021

Whatever got Bolles that heated must have been serious. It certainly appears to be a level of anger that isn’t common in training camp altercations. Chubb can be a pretty fiery guy himself, too. Still, it appears that everything was sorted out eventually.