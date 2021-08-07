 Skip to main content
Bradley Chubb and Garrett Bolles have major confrontation at Broncos camp

August 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bradley Chubb

Training camp scuffles between the offense and defense aren’t particularly unusual within the NFL, but Saturday’s standoff between two Denver Broncos standouts seemed more heated than usual.

Broncos defensive lineman Bradley Chubb and stalwart offensive lineman Garrett Bolles were furious with each other, though it was unclear what sparked it. The two players had to be separated, and Bolles was so angry that he threw his helmet and stormed off the field.

Bolles was angry enough that multiple coaches had to go into the facility over a period of roughly a half hour to speak with him. He ultimately returned to practice and appeared to make amends with Chubb.

Whatever got Bolles that heated must have been serious. It certainly appears to be a level of anger that isn’t common in training camp altercations. Chubb can be a pretty fiery guy himself, too. Still, it appears that everything was sorted out eventually.

