Brandin Cooks reportedly being made available in trade talks by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are exploring ways to free up salary cap space this offseason, and that could lead to them unloading one or more of their star players. Brandin Cooks is one player that is reportedly on the trade block.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Wednesday that Todd Gurley is more likely than not to be traded in the coming weeks, and Cooks is another player the Rams are willing to move. Jeff Howe of The Athletic added on Thursday that LA has also made Cooks available in trade talks.

Aside from Todd Gurley, the Rams have also made Brandin Cooks available in a trade as they attempt to trim salary and restock their draft picks, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 19, 2020

The Rams spent money freely while Jared Goff was still playing under his rookie contract, and Cooks was one of the players they signed during that window. The 26-year-old receiver has a salary of $8 million next season and carries a salary cap hit of around $16 million per year, so it makes sense that the Rams are open to unloading him.

Cooks had a down year in 2019, catching just 42 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. That may be detrimental to his trade value.