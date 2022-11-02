Brandin Cooks has curious practice absence day after not being traded

The Houston Texans may have a problem on their hand with wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

Cooks was a notable absence from practice on Wednesday, one day after the Texans did not trade him before the deadline. The veteran wide receiver’s absence was characterized as personal, so there was no injury issue.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn't practice again Wednesday for personal reasons, per league sources, one day after trade deadline expired with no deal reached. He expressed displeasure on social media Tuesday after no trade due to his contract-Texans' trade demands — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2022

One does not need to be an expert to figure out that the non-trade is probably related to this absence. Cooks sent a fairly clear signal on social media that he was not happy about not being dealt. Whether the Texans are actually sanctioning his absence or not is not clear.

Cooks has posted consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Houston. With the Texans playing Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles, his status for that game has to be in real doubt at this point.