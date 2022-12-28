Brandon Staley blames Colts for Derwin James play

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley was not feeling very sympathetic toward the Indianapolis Colts when it came to the hit that got Derwin James ejected from Monday’s game.

James was ejected after a vicious hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulin in the second quarter of the game. It was an obvious ejection, but Staley argued that not only was James trying to lead with his shoulder, but that the Colts were to blame for putting Dulin in such a vulnerable position.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

Even if Staley is right about James’ intent, there is no doubt that the hit did not come off as intended. Blaming Dulin and the Colts for what happened is asinine, even when taking into account that Staley has a job to do defending his own player.

James isn’t exactly a weak guy. Staley knows that as well as anyone, which makes his defense even sillier.

