Report: Brian Flores a ‘finalist’ for at least 1 head coach job

Brian Flores was expected to be the hottest name on the head coaching market after he was fired by the Miami Dolphins, but he has not generated much buzz over the last week or so. One particular team may prefer that it stays that way.

Flores is considered a finalist for the New York Giants head coach job, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The 40-year-old is expected to interview with the New Orleans Saints, but the Giants want to hire a new coach this weekend and have Flores at or near the top of their list.

Saints plan to interview former Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores, who is a finalist for the NY Giants HC job, per source. First things first, though; a decision from the NY Giants on their head coach is expected this weekend, and Flores is one of their finalists. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2022

The first interview Flores took was with an intriguing team, but there has been no indication he will be offered and/or take that job.

Flores went 10-6 last season and 9-8 this year with the Dolphins. The team had a major turnaround after beginning the 2021 season 1-7. That wasn’t enough for Flores to save his job. There have been differing reports about why Miami fired him, ranging from the team’s owner being upset with him for not tanking to Flores losing a power struggle.

The Giants are in desperate need of stability, as they are looking to hire their fourth different head coach since 2016. If they decide to hire an offensive-minded coach to work with Daniel Jones, they may have a different candidate in mind.