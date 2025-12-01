Brock Bowers had Catch of the Year candidate on crazy TD

Brock Bowers made the highlight reel with an impressive catch he had for his Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday.

Bowers’ Raiders had a second-and-goal from the Raiders’ 6-yard line down 24-7 to the Chargers in the fourth quarter. Geno Smith took a snap from the shotgun formation and threw low and behind Bowers. It seemed like he was almost throwing the ball away, but Bowers made an amazing one-handed catch to secure the touchdown.

BROCK BOWERS FOR CATCH OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/bBbmz1uTsA — Aggregate Sports (@AggregateSports) November 30, 2025

That was a crazy catch, and it had Pete Carroll and everyone else on the Raiders’ sideline pumped up. The catch left everyone impressed.

That is one of the best catches I've ever seen. Brock Bowers is special. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) November 30, 2025

Brock Bowers with an absolutely ridiculous touchdown catch. Special player — Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) November 30, 2025

Brock Bowers is the best TE in the world. I don’t care what anyone says. — Obi (@3THWENT) November 30, 2025

That was Bowers’ second touchdown catch of the game. He also had one in the second quarter for Las Vegas’ first points of the contest. The former first-round pick has five touchdown catches on the season.