Brock Bowers had Catch of the Year candidate on crazy TD

Brock Bowers makes a catch in the end zone

Brock Bowers made the highlight reel with an impressive catch he had for his Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday.

Bowers’ Raiders had a second-and-goal from the Raiders’ 6-yard line down 24-7 to the Chargers in the fourth quarter. Geno Smith took a snap from the shotgun formation and threw low and behind Bowers. It seemed like he was almost throwing the ball away, but Bowers made an amazing one-handed catch to secure the touchdown.

That was a crazy catch, and it had Pete Carroll and everyone else on the Raiders’ sideline pumped up. The catch left everyone impressed.

That was Bowers’ second touchdown catch of the game. He also had one in the second quarter for Las Vegas’ first points of the contest. The former first-round pick has five touchdown catches on the season.

