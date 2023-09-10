Brock Purdy makes admission about Patrick Peterson trash talk

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy took a little bit of extra pleasure from his performance against veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson on Sunday.

Peterson had some trash talk for the 49ers leading up to Sunday’s game, and the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback essentially guaranteed an interception against Purdy. Not only did Peterson fail to pick off a pass, but he was beaten twice for touchdowns by Purdy and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Purdy said after the game that he was not consciously thinking of Peterson, but did not hide that he enjoyed it when he realized he’d beaten Peterson twice.

Brock Purdy wasn't thinking about Patrick Peterson's comments in the game but said it "felt good" to throw a second TD against him pic.twitter.com/d7jM6QdhyR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 10, 2023

“The second touchdown, the right side, the deep ball, was that on Patrick Peterson? Yeah, that one, I was like, alright, that felt good,” Purdy admitted. “It was good, man. He’s a competitor. I have nothing but respect for Patrick Peterson and everything that he does.”

Purdy may not have any plans for a victory lap, but it’s safe to say he had fun with this one. It helps that the 49ers won 30-7 in a blowout, too.