Broncos cut last player from their Super Bowl 50 team

The last domino has fallen from the Denver Broncos’ most recent Super Bowl team.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, the second-leading scorer in their franchise’s history.

We've released K Brandon McManus. A #SB50 champion, team captain and the second-leading scorer in Broncos history. Thank you for everything you gave #BroncosCountry, @thekidmcmanus. 🧡 📰 » https://t.co/6xGdwQGpW6 pic.twitter.com/fvT7bnx9Bb — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 23, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Schefter describes the move as a “surprise” and notes that McManus was the final remaining member of the Denver team that won Super Bowl 50.

Still only 31 years old, McManus had been the Broncos’ starting kicker for the last nine seasons. He had a mediocre 2022 season (going 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) on field goals and 25-of-27 (92.6 percent) on extra points) but has been fairly reliable over the years otherwise.

McManus was set to make $3.75 million in 2023 and $3.95 million in 2024. But the Broncos, having invited former UTSA kicker Jared Sackett to rookie minicamp, are ready to move on. That should clear the way for McManus to join another kicker-needy NFL team (like this one perhaps).