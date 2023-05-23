 Skip to main content
Broncos cut last player from their Super Bowl 50 team

May 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Brandon McManus in his Broncos uniform

Aug 26, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) before the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The last domino has fallen from the Denver Broncos’ most recent Super Bowl team.

The Broncos announced on Tuesday that they have released veteran kicker Brandon McManus, the second-leading scorer in their franchise’s history.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter describes the move as a “surprise” and notes that McManus was the final remaining member of the Denver team that won Super Bowl 50.

Still only 31 years old, McManus had been the Broncos’ starting kicker for the last nine seasons. He had a mediocre 2022 season (going 28-of-36 (77.8 percent) on field goals and 25-of-27 (92.6 percent) on extra points) but has been fairly reliable over the years otherwise.

McManus was set to make $3.75 million in 2023 and $3.95 million in 2024. But the Broncos, having invited former UTSA kicker Jared Sackett to rookie minicamp, are ready to move on. That should clear the way for McManus to join another kicker-needy NFL team (like this one perhaps).

Brandon McManusDenver Broncos
