Broncos free agent pulls 180 on Panthers

March 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
The Denver Broncos must have prepared a very convincing final pitch for their free agents this offseason.

On Tuesday, Broncos free agent linebacker Justin Strnad had reportedly agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

However, Strnad was said to have had a “change of heart” just hours later, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Strnad reportedly spurned the Panthers and agreed to a one-year deal with the Broncos.

Strnad became the second Broncos free agent this offseason to agree to a deal with another team, only to come crawling back shortly thereafter.

Last week, kicker Wil Lutz had agreed to a 3-year pact with the Jacksonville Jaguars but ended up reneging on the deal. He opted to return to Denver on a 2-year deal hours later, eerily similar to what happened Tuesday with Strnad.

It would be very interesting to see Lutz’s and Strnad’s phone logs in the hours leading up to their about-face.

Perhaps it was Sean Payton who, after hearing about Andy Reid’s successful recruiting pitch to Hollywood Brown, felt the need to step up his free agency involvement.

Whoever it was handling the eleventh hour pitches to these Broncos free agents appears to be one compelling individual.

