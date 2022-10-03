Broncos’ Garett Bolles goes viral for incredible dive after turnover

Garett Bolles went viral on Sunday for his amazing effort on a turnover during his Denver Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game was tied at 10 in the second quarter and Denver had a 1st-and-10 at the Las Vegas 41. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble that was recovered by Amik Robertson, who took it 68 yards for a touchdown.

As Robertson was getting close to the end zone, Bolles, who was giving chase, laid out in a last-chance effort. Bolles was nowhere close to Robertson, but he did his best.

72 almost had em man. pic.twitter.com/po3mvh2Ybf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2022

You have to give him an A+ for effort. Plus, had Robertson slowed down to start celebrating and goofing off, Bowles would have had him.

Good job, good effort, Garett!