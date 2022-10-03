 Skip to main content
Broncos’ Garett Bolles goes viral for incredible dive after turnover

October 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Garett Bolles dives

Garett Bolles went viral on Sunday for his amazing effort on a turnover during his Denver Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game was tied at 10 in the second quarter and Denver had a 1st-and-10 at the Las Vegas 41. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble that was recovered by Amik Robertson, who took it 68 yards for a touchdown.

As Robertson was getting close to the end zone, Bolles, who was giving chase, laid out in a last-chance effort. Bolles was nowhere close to Robertson, but he did his best.

You have to give him an A+ for effort. Plus, had Robertson slowed down to start celebrating and goofing off, Bowles would have had him.

Good job, good effort, Garett!

