Broncos got away with false start on game-winning TD

The Denver Broncos caught a huge break late in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Jacksonville took a 17-14 lead late in the fourth quarter in London. The Broncos immediately responded with an 80-yard touchdown drive that was capped off with a 2-yard score from Latavius Murray. The problem is the play should not have counted, as right guard Quinn Meinerz flinched before the ball was snapped. Denver should have been penalized for a false start and had 1st-and-Goal from the 7, instead.

You can see the play below:

Broncos took the lead but the refs missed a false start 🫣 pic.twitter.com/n4PS7tvWgv — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) October 30, 2022

That was a massive break for the Broncos. They may have scored anyway, but they should have been backed up and faced a much tougher situation.

The Jaguars still got the ball back with 1:43 left and plenty of time to put together another scoring drive, but Trevor Lawrence threw his second interception of the game. That allowed Denver to preserve the 21-17 victory.

This is the second time in two weeks that there have been major questions about a false start late in a game.