Ohio State rookie makes bold promise to ‘change’ Browns

Ohio State alum Quinshon Judkins has some lofty aspirations as he enters his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns.

Apart from just wanting to perform well on the field, the rookie running back has eyes on helping build a winning culture in Cleveland.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano, Judkins was asked about good vibes throughout the Browns’ rookie mini-camp. The 21-year-old spoke highly of the Browns’ current crop of first-year players, which Quinshon said shared the same mentality of “being ready to work.”

Judkins then emphasized how he wanted to help lead a culture shift within the Browns organization.

“I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals,” Judkins told Manzano.

“When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

The Browns have a strong case to be considered the most dysfunctional team in the NFL, both on and off the field. Judkins is going to have his work cut out for him if he wants to take on the task of changing the team culture in Cleveland.

Judkins may want to start by performing well on the field first. The 36th overall pick may have to fill some massive shoes in the backfield, given the Browns’ current stance on re-signing Nick Chubb.