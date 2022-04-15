 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 14, 2022

Browns’ Twitter page noticeably snubbed Baker Mayfield

April 14, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Baker Mayfield stands on the sideline

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If Baker Mayfield is feeling disrespected by the Cleveland Browns, he will probably be feeling a lot more so after this week’s latest development.

Thursday was the disgruntled Browns quarterback Mayfield’s 27th birthday. Many on Twitter noticed that the Browns did not send Mayfield any sort of well wishes for his special day. Instead, the Browns only tweeted about the signing of QB Joshua Dobbs, a throwback highlight from 1986, and an article about the free agency moves made by the rest of the AFC North.

The Browns’ Twitter page usually hands out birthday wishes like candy. In recent months, they have wished a happy birthday to everybody from current players and former players to executives and announcers.

It is tough to fault the Browns for the snub however. Mayfield has recently been going scorched-earth on the team, sounding off on how he feels they did him dirty. While Mayfield is still officially a member of their roster, the Browns are looking to trade him after they acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick Mayfield had also demanded a trade when he found out that Cleveland was pursuing an upgrade at QB.

For now though, Mayfield may have to wait until next year to get birthday wishes from his new team. There have been some recent indications that this NFC club could be that new team.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus