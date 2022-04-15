Browns’ Twitter page noticeably snubbed Baker Mayfield

If Baker Mayfield is feeling disrespected by the Cleveland Browns, he will probably be feeling a lot more so after this week’s latest development.

Thursday was the disgruntled Browns quarterback Mayfield’s 27th birthday. Many on Twitter noticed that the Browns did not send Mayfield any sort of well wishes for his special day. Instead, the Browns only tweeted about the signing of QB Joshua Dobbs, a throwback highlight from 1986, and an article about the free agency moves made by the rest of the AFC North.

We have signed QB Joshua Dobbs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2022

.@EByner ran all over the Dolphins defense in the 1986 divisional round. #TDThursdays pic.twitter.com/BVFfamaaXb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2022

Taking a look at what our division rivals have done in the free agency period — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 14, 2022

The Browns’ Twitter page usually hands out birthday wishes like candy. In recent months, they have wished a happy birthday to everybody from current players and former players to executives and announcers.

Retweet to wish Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. a happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IIj6HvhMRt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 15, 2022

Retweet to wish our GM Andrew Berry a happy birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/HXHgItxJIN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 30, 2022

Happy Birthday Doug! We're going to miss you in the radio booth 🧡 pic.twitter.com/YhFu2k9KR4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2022

It is tough to fault the Browns for the snub however. Mayfield has recently been going scorched-earth on the team, sounding off on how he feels they did him dirty. While Mayfield is still officially a member of their roster, the Browns are looking to trade him after they acquired Deshaun Watson earlier in the offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick Mayfield had also demanded a trade when he found out that Cleveland was pursuing an upgrade at QB.

For now though, Mayfield may have to wait until next year to get birthday wishes from his new team. There have been some recent indications that this NFC club could be that new team.