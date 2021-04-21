Buccaneers GM hints at Antonio Brown return after settlement

Antonio Brown’s decision to settle with one of the women who accused him of sexual assault seems to have helped his chances of returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown on Wednesday announced a settlement with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused him of multiple instances of sexual assault. When asked about the settlement, Buccaneers GM Jason Licht noted that the team signed Brown despite the looming civil case last season, and added that it would not have been a decisive factor on whether to bring Brown back.

However, Licht did add that Brown’s decision to settle would only help his chances of returning.

Jason Licht says #Bucs signed Antonio Brown last year knowing the civil case “was looming.” “All I can go off of is what we saw of Antonio on our team this year. He obviously was a good player and he was a great teammate.” — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) April 21, 2021

Jason Licht on Antonio Brown settlement, cont.: “To have this resolved, it certainly helps but it wasn't — that's not necessarily the deciding factor of whether or not we're going to continue to talk.” #Bucs — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) April 21, 2021

Brown has openly campaigned for a return to the Buccaneers, so this will come as welcome news to him. The 32-year-old receiver also caught four touchdowns last season, as well as one in the Super Bowl, so he’s shown he can contribute.

One question is whether the settlement could make other teams more open to signing Brown, which might come as welcome news to one quarterback.