Bucs center Ryan Jensen keeping his rear end dry for Tom Brady

Tom Brady has a certain preference when it comes to the moisture from his centers, and Ryan Jensen is willing to oblige this preference.

The Tampa Bay Times’ Eduardo A. Encina published an article on Wednesday about Brady’s center moisture preference. According to Encina, Brady called Jensen not long after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. Brady did not waste time getting into the topic of moisture.

Brady likes having a dry ball and wants his centers to keep a towel by their rear and use some baby powder.

“It’s an adjustment a little bit having a towel down the rear side, but if that’s what Tom wants and that’s going to help him be a better quarterback, I’m gonna do what I have to do,” Jensen said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s been an easy adjustment. The first couple it was a little uncomfortable, but just like anything you get used to it.”

Jensen said he did some preparation and figured he and Brady would eventually discuss the topic. The subject came up last year when the Patriots had a replacement center after David Andrews was ruled out for he year. That is when many in the sports world learned about Brady’s towel-in-the-pants preference.

Jensen has the right attitude about things. If there is anything a player can do to make a Hall of Famer like Brady more comfortable, you do it.