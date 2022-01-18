Budda Baker released from hospital after concussion

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was stretchered off the field and taken to a local hospital on Monday night, but fortunately he has already been released.

Baker suffered a concussion during the third quarter of his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He collided with Rams running back Cam Akers while making a tackle and laid flat on his back afterword. Baker provided a positive update on Twitter overnight, but the best news came Tuesday afternoon.

Baker was released from the hospital after being held overnight for tests. A member of the Cardinals’ media relations team shared a photo of him on the flight back to Arizona.

Budda stayed overnight at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for continued evaluation, imaging and testing. He was cleared by the physicians there, released this morning and is on his way back to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/GIt1s8k24l — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) January 18, 2022

Baker also shared a video on his Instagram story thanking fans for their support. He said he will make a full recovery.

"Everything came out clean. I'm gonna make a full recovery"@buddabaker32 with an update from the hospital 🙏 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/hW3tpW2rBi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2022

Baker, a four-time Pro Bowler, had four tackles in the game. Akers appeared to taunt Baker on the play where Baker got injured (video here), but the running back later apologized and said he didn’t realize what had happened. We’re glad to see everything turned out fine.