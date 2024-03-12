Calvin Ridley has very unique leverage in contract talks with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping to re-sign Calvin Ridley after his excellent 2023 season, but a unique situation has given the wide receiver some added leverage in contract discussions.

The Jaguars acquired Ridley in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in November 2022. Ridley at the time serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games. The Falcons received a conditional fourth-round pick in the trade that became a third-round pick when Ridley hit certain incentives last season. That pick could become a second-round pick if Ridley re-signs with Jacksonville prior to the start of the new league year on Wednesday. If Ridley re-signs with the Jaguars on or after Wednesday or leaves for another team, the pick will remain a third-rounder.

Therefore, the Jaguars have some incentive to wait until Wednesday to re-sign Ridley. The fact that Ridley has not signed with another team could indicate that he is willing to do Jacksonville a favor. However, as Albert Breer of The MMQB notes, Ridley’s camp is also being given additional time to speak with other teams and potentially drive the bidding up.

Fascinating situation with WR Calvin Ridley: Per terms of the Falcons/Jags trade, Atlanta gets a 2 if Ridley re-signs in Jags before Wednesday at 4, and a 3 if he re-signs thereafter. So the Jags are motivated to wait, and Ridley's camp has that extra time to drive the number up. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2024

There is at least one team that reportedly wants to lure Ridley away from Jacksonville. Unless the Jaguars have received assurances from Ridley that he will re-sign on Wednesday, they are playing a dangerous game to try to preserve some draft capital.

Ridley proved he is still capable of making a huge impact with 76 catches for 1,016 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. The Jaguars signed one of the top wide receivers in free agency on Monday, so they have some insurance in place if Ridley departs.