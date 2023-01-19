Cam Jordan wins appeal against NFL over notable fine

New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cam Jordan has claimed a notable victory against the NFL.

Jordan won his appeal of a fine he received for supposedly faking an injury against Tampa Bay in Week 13, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jordan had his $50,000 fine rescinded as a result.

Saints’ DE Cameron Jordan won his appeal of the $50,000 fine for violating the league’s rule on allegedly faking an injury during a Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers, per source. Fine now rescinded. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

The Saints were hit with a series of heavy fines over the claim, though the organization vehemently denied the NFL’s allegations. As part of their rebuttal, the Saints said that Jordan had not only been taken to the injury tent after the play in question, but he later underwent an MRI for a left foot injury. If the Saints were able to back up those claims, it probably had a lot to do with a successful appeal.

Jordan himself was furious over the allegation and vowed to fight the fine. He has done so successfully and now owes nothing to the league.