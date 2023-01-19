 Skip to main content
Cam Jordan wins appeal against NFL over notable fine

January 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Cameron Jordan wearing earphones

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cam Jordan has claimed a notable victory against the NFL.

Jordan won his appeal of a fine he received for supposedly faking an injury against Tampa Bay in Week 13, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jordan had his $50,000 fine rescinded as a result.

The Saints were hit with a series of heavy fines over the claim, though the organization vehemently denied the NFL’s allegations. As part of their rebuttal, the Saints said that Jordan had not only been taken to the injury tent after the play in question, but he later underwent an MRI for a left foot injury. If the Saints were able to back up those claims, it probably had a lot to do with a successful appeal.

Jordan himself was furious over the allegation and vowed to fight the fine. He has done so successfully and now owes nothing to the league.

